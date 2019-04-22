On Earth Day 2019, there is something you can do to make the world a better place for you and your children: recycle. While some surrounding counties have shut down their recycling centers, the Pratt County Recycle Center remains a vibrant part of our local infrastructure, after surviving the flood of Labor Day 2018. The […]

While some surrounding counties have shut down their recycling centers, the Pratt County Recycle Center remains a vibrant part of our local infrastructure, after surviving the flood of Labor Day 2018.

The voluntary participation of area residents is key in the continued existence of our recycling center. Wouldn't you rather turn that Pete #1 or #2 (plastic) into a park bench then continue to fill up the local landfill?

Recycle center employee Casey Ziehr was like many of his generation before he started his current job. 'In school, I was not taught about recycling at all. You just know that a guy comes and takes your trash away,' he said. 'Now I understand recycling and how important it really is and how easy it can be.'

The Pratt County Recycle Center has convenient hours, being open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

Current recycle center staff is very accommodating and want to make it as easy as possible for local residents to recycle their household and business waste.

One important issue for Casey is global warming and how recycling can help to reduce its impact.

'What keeps recycling growing is the belief that we want to continue our species. Unless we think of global warming as a natural disaster and that we want to do more, nothing will change,' he said.

He notes that '33% of all things created in the world are not recyclable. If it's cheaper for the manufacturer to create material with raw ingredients rather than recycled products, then that's what they'll do.'

He hopes that this fact will change over time as global manufacturers see the bigger picture and create products and packaging that can be recycled and thus have less impact upon the environment.

Oil is used to create plastics. As manufacturers create more and more single-use plastic products, rather than create ones that are recyclable, increased oil exploration will be necessary, which, if you trace out the connection, will ultimately contribute to climate change (see https://www.surfrider.org/coastal-blog/entry/the-link-between-fossil-fuels-single-use-plastics-and-climate-change.)

'There are a lot of plastics today,' Casey observes. 'Why do we have a plastic island in the middle of the ocean?'

Despite the many challenges our earth faces today, Casey is optimistic about the future of recycling in Pratt County. 'I'd say the majority of people do care. I wouldn't expect us to disappear,' he said.

Casey views education as the best hope for our future. 'We have the chance to fix it. We can educate people. We can make things better. It just takes time,' he said.

He furthermore shared his personal philosophy of about how fear of the unknown can sometimes prevent us from taking positive action: 'We don't do things because we don't know or understand. We fear what we don't know. In preschool, in other countries, they are educated about recycling. Businesses: if they would recycle products, then the people working there might be encouraged to do it.'

Casey sees a positive recycling trend already present in our state and hopes this will only increase over time. 'In Kansas, there are no mandates for recycling. However, even without mandates, we recycle at 33%, and that's the national average,' he said, adding, 'There is a business in Hoisington that is 100% recyclable. It took them time and some money and some years, but they did it.'

Casey Ziehr grew up Pratt, and he is doing his part to make a difference one recyclable container at a time.