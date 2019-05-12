May 13, 2019: SOAP #3448: 2Samuel 24; 1Chronicles 21; Psalm 30; 1Thess. 2 Scripture: 1Thessalonians (NIV) 2:8 We loved you so much that we were delighted to share with you not only the gospel of God but our lives as well, because you had become so dear to us. Observation: In doing the will of […]

May 13, 2019: SOAP #3448: 2Samuel 24; 1Chronicles 21; Psalm 30; 1Thess. 2



Scripture: 1Thessalonians (NIV) 2:8 We loved you somuch that we were delighted to share with you not only the gospel of God butour lives as well, because you had become so dear to us.

Observation: Indoing the will of God, and in doing whatever we do for God's pleasure, we findthat the doing becomes a joy to us as well. Paul was sent by the God he loves to those loved by God. In obeying, Paul discovered that it was hisdelight to share the gospel (and his life) with those he came to love. Not only were they loved by God, they wereloved by Paul.



God the Father so loved the world that He sent Jesus. The priority in the life of Jesus was to dothe will of the Father. Yet Jesus lovedthose to whom He was sent. (#Mark 10:21;John 11:3,5; 13:1; 13:23; 19:26; 20:2; 21:7,20).

Application: AsI love God, I grow in my love for those to whom He sends me. I love God; I love people. The people around me are loved by God; theyare also loved by me.

Prayer: Heavenly Father, you are love; you areholy. You love me. You send me to those you love. You love them through me. It pleases you when I grow to love them asyou love them. The greatest tragedy inthe world today is that the church does not love the world as you love theworld. Love through me and teach me tolove through you. Amen

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!