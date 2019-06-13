June 14, 2019: SOAP #3480: 1Kings 15; 2Chronicles 13,14; Philippians 4F Scripture: Philippians (NIV) 4:6 Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. 7 And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. […]

June 14, 2019: SOAP #3480: 1Kings 15; 2Chronicles 13,14; Philippians 4F

Scripture: Philippians (NIV) 4:6 Do not be anxious aboutanything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, presentyour requests to God. 7 And the peace of God, which transcends allunderstanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.

Observation: Thereis something we should not do about anything, and there is something we shoulddo about everything. We should not worryabout anything; we should pray about everything. If we do the second, we will be less inclinedto do the first.

Application: This verse does not tell me to gather a bandof prayer warriors around to take my needs to our Heavenly Father. There is nothing wrong with asking others topray, but this verse tells ME to pray! When I ask someone to pray FOR me, I should beasking them to pray WITH me. I shouldalready be praying.



Many times, when people ask me to pray for a need in their life, I ask them howthey are praying; I will agree with them. I want to know for what their faith is reaching. What do they expect God to do for them?

Prayer: Heavenly Father, your gift of peace that transcendsall understanding is promised to those who present their requests TO YOU byprayer and petition with thanksgiving. Amen

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!