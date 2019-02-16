Pamela S. McFerren, 72, of Hutchinson, passed away Feb. 6, 2019. She was born June 18, 1946, in Dodge City, KS to Wallace and Carol Brown Jr.

Pamela S. McFerren

Pam was a hairstylist for many years, then she was an EMT/Paramedic, and in home health care. She was very artistic and a had a flair for fashion!

She is survived by: daughter, Terrie Curiel Ret-SSG; a brother, Ralph (Juanita) Brown; grandchildren, Jayden and Brayden Curiel; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by: her son, Alex Curiel; a brother, Charles S. Brown; and parents.

Cremation has taken place. A private burial will take place at a later date.

