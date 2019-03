COLDWATER - Nellie Victoria Lohrding, 100, died March 4, 2019. Born December 1, 1918, daughter of William and Pauline (Schlegel) Lehl. Married Harry Lohrding, June 15, 1941. He preceded January 17, 1992. Funeral, 2 p.m., Thursday, United Methodist Church, Coldwater, KS. Memorials to Coldwater United Methodist Church or Pioneer Lodge in care of Hatfield-Prusa Funeral Home, Coldwater, KS.

Nellie Lohrding

