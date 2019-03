ARGONIA -- Leon White, 75, passed away March 4, 2019. Survivors: wife, Linda; children: Darlene (Greg) Cooney, Wellington, Scott (Paula) White, Park City, Kathie (Bryan) Stucky, Argonia; aunt, Ruth White, Harper. Visitation 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Prairie Rose Funeral Home, Harper. Funeral: 2 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, United Methodist Church, Argonia. Memorials: Argonia UMC.

Leon White

ARGONIA -- Leon White, 75, passed away March 4, 2019. Survivors: wife, Linda; children: Darlene (Greg) Cooney, Wellington, Scott (Paula) White, Park City, Kathie (Bryan) Stucky, Argonia; aunt, Ruth White, Harper. Visitation 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Prairie Rose Funeral Home, Harper. Funeral: 2 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, United Methodist Church, Argonia. Memorials: Argonia UMC.