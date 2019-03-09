Gary D. Smith, 79, of Hutchinson, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Pleasant View Home, Inman.

Gary D. Smith

Gary was born June 7, 1939, in Wichita, KS, the son of Arthur and Ruby (Reed) Smith. On September 1, 1961, he married Charlene Sue Crawford, to this union they were blessed with three children, Richard, Susan and Connie.

Gary worked at Cargill Salt for 15 years before retiring. He loved fishing, wood-working, trains and exploring caves. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Gary is survived by: his wife, Charlene of Hutchinson; children, Richard (Tish) Smith of Partridge, Susan (Tony) Hager of Hutchinson and Connie (Doug) VanReenan of Diamond, MO; a brother, Owen (Beverly) Krupp of Hutchinson; a sister, Anita (Carl) Clark of Frisco, TX; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, Hutchinson, with Pastor Bob Phipps officiating. Visitation will be held from 1"7 p.m., Tuesday, March 12, 2019, with family present to greet friends from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral chapel. Burial will take place in Fairlawn Cemetery, Hutchinson.

Memorials may be given to Hospice of Reno County or Pleasant View Home and can be sent in care of the funeral chapel.

For on-line condolences please visit www.hutchinsonfc.com

