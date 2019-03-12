INMAN - Eldo Prieb, 89, died March 11, 2019, at Pleasant View Home, Inman. He was born January 30, 1930, in Reno County, Kansas, the son of Peter J. and Mary Siebert Prieb. He attended Zoar Academy.

Eldo Prieb

INMAN - Eldo Prieb, 89, died March 11, 2019, at Pleasant View Home, Inman. He was born January 30, 1930, in Reno County, Kansas, the son of Peter J. and Mary Siebert Prieb. He attended Zoar Academy.

Eldo was a carpenter and farmer. He was a member of the Zoar Mennonite Brethren Church, Inman, the Zoar Men's Quartet for over 50 years, and the Kansas Mennonite Men's Chorus.

He married Erma June Rempel on June 27, 1954, in Jansen, Nebraska. She died April 3, 2015.

Survivors include: three sons, Mike (Beth) Prieb, Buhler, Conrad (Rita) Prieb, Buhler, and Steve (Ruth) Prieb, Topeka; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by: his parents and siblings, Maryann Friesen, Menno Prieb, Linda Schroeder, and Arnold Prieb.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 18, 2019, at Zoar Mennonite Brethren Church, Inman. Burial will follow at the Zoar Cemetery, rural Inman. Family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. at the church Sunday, March 17, 2019.

Memorial contributions may be made to the church or Wycliffe Associates for Bible translation; both in care of Buhler Mortuary.

