Clay Wesley Shackelford, 64, of Hutchinson, passed away March 26, 2019. He was born February 23, 1955, in Hutchinson, the son of Dale E. and Wilma Mae (Hammond) Shackelford.

Clay Wesley Shackelford

Clay was a longtime Hutchinson resident and 1973 graduate of Hutchinson High School. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and lived in Greeley, Colorado, for 15 years. In 2018, Clay retired as a facility maintenance supervisor at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility after 22 years of service.

Clay is survived by: son, Clay Wesley Shackelford, Jr. of Wichita; and brother, Dale E. 'Pete' Shackelford and wife Suzanne of Hutchinson.

Clay was preceded in death by: his parents; son, Matthew; and half-brother, Leroy E. Hadad.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson, with the Reverend Jeff Slater officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the McConnell Air Force Base Honor Guard. Friends may sign the book at Elliott Mortuary. Private family graveside service will be held in the Arlington Cemetery, Arlington, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Legion Lysle Rishel Post #68 Legion Riders, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS, 67501.

