PRATT - Helen Monta (Ward) Axtell was born December 23, 1923, to Montie Homer and Minnie Mae (Moad) Ward in Sun City, Kansas. She passed peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Pratt Regional Medical Center at the age of 95.

Helen Axtell

PRATT - Helen Monta (Ward) Axtell was born December 23, 1923, to Montie Homer and Minnie Mae (Moad) Ward in Sun City, Kansas. She passed peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Pratt Regional Medical Center at the age of 95.

Helen was a Barber County native who grew up in Sun City. She was the youngest of four: two sisters, Alma 'Sis' Hathaway, Mildred 'Midge' Hogard; and one brother, Adolf 'Bud.' Helen graduated from Sun City High School in 1941.

On November 15, 1952, she married William 'Bill' Axtell and the two made their home in Medicine Lodge. Three children blessed this marriage, Trudy, Mike and Casey. Helen was a homemaker and enjoyed talking about family history, the old times, and seeing her great grandchildren.

Helen is survived by: her son, Mike (Shelly) Axtell of Meade; daughter, Trudy (Les) Holtz of Lawrence; sister-in-law, Peggy Mease of Nashville, Kansas; four grandchildren, Montie (Liz) Holtz of Roscoe, Illinois, Jolee Holtz of Lawrence, Shelby (Landon) Shaw of McPherson and Landon Axtell of Meade; and five great grandchildren, Johnny, Casey and Jackson Holtz and Quentin and Quincy Shaw.

She was preceded in death by: her husband; parents; siblings; son, Casey Axtell; and great grandson, Quade Shaw.

Friends may sign the book Thursday from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. at Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt. A graveside service will be 10 a.m., Friday, April 12, 2019 at Highland Cemetery, Medicine Lodge.

Memorials may be made to VFW Womens Auxiliary or Donor's Choice in care of Larrison Mortuary.

Online condolences may be left at www.larrisonmortuary.com

