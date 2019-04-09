Henrietta L. Jones

Henrietta Lee Jones, 93, of Hutchinson, died April 6, 2019, at her home. She was born August 1, 1925, in Hutchinson, to Wade H. and Mildred J. (Griffin) Jones. Henrietta graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1943 and Hutchinson Community College in 1945. She received her Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in Art Education from Bethany College, Lindsborg, in 1947, where she studied under both Birger Sandzen and Lester Raymer. Henrietta earned her Master of Fine Arts Degree from Washington State University in 1949, where she was on a teaching fellowship. She did additional graduate work at Kansas City Art Institute and School of Design. Henrietta taught art at Southwestern Oklahoma State University and Oklahoma Panhandle State University. She painted mostly landscapes and florals, but one of her paintings was of a B-24 bomber her brother flew during WWII and it hangs in the Hall of Heroes in the Pentagon. Another painting of it hangs in Arnold Hall at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. Henrietta was named Kansas Artist of the Year twice during her lifetime. She was a life member of Delta Phi Delta and was of the Methodist faith.

Henrietta is survived by: nephews, Steve Jones, Hutchinson, Charles Jones (Susan), Olathe; niece-in-law, Joyce Jones, Potomac, Maryland; great-niece, Brooksley Jones, Gaithersburg, Maryland; great-nephews, Kevin Jones (Joleen), Overland Park, Ryan Jones, Olathe; great-great-nephew, Jack Jones; step great-nephew, Douglas Walker (Melissa), Weston, Connecticut; step great-niece, Dr. Kendra Sirolly (David), Pennington, New Jersey.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; brother, Robert G. Jones; sister-in-law, Edith Jones; nephew, Robert J. Jones; cousin, Nina Marie Haney, and other aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at Elliott Chapel, with the Reverend Dr. Kim Biery officiating. Burial will follow in Fairlawn Burial Park. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Elliott Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Henrietta L. Jones Endowment Fund for Hutchinson Public Library at Hutchinson Community Foundation, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

