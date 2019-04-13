Janis Anette Armbruster, 59, of Hutchinson, Kansas, passed away March 28, 2019, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson, Kansas. A native of Hutchinson, Kansas, she was born July 11, 1959, the daughter of Arlie and June Hawk. She was a registered hairdresser and cosmetologist.

She was an accomplished writer and poet, having some of her poetry published. As dedicated member of AMVETS Auxiliary, Post 11, she presented an American flag to a Vietnam veteran prisoner of war who was returning home in 1984. As an artist, she loved arts and crafts. She took care of family and friends whenever and whatever was needed, she also loved animals. Everyone else came first to her " she was always second.

She married Gregg Armbruster in Las Vegas in 2004. He preceded her in death in 2006.

Survivors include: one daughter, Lisa Mason of Hutchinson, Kansas; one son, Robert Farmer of Hutchinson, Kansas; six grandchildren, Tangi Mertens, Mykenzie, Tayler, Jacque, Allyson, and Sadie Farmer all of Hutchinson, Kansas; one sister, Judy (Speedy) Estrada of Hutchinson, Kansas; her best friends, Douglas Vierthaler, and Nancy Deel of Hutchison, Kansas. She was preceded in death by: her parents; one brother, Jack Morgan; one sister, Joyce Feezor; one brother-in-law, Thomas Feezor.

A gathering for family and friends will be held Friday, April 19, 2019, from 6"7 p.m. at Old Mission " Heritage Funeral Home, 528 N. Main, Hutchinson, Kansas.

