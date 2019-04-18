Coldwater -- Patricia 'Pat' Prue, 83, died April 17, 2019. Born November 4, 1935, daughter of Andrew and Mary Horvath. A Visitation With Family Present will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Saturday at Hatfield-Prusa Funeral Home, Coldwater, KS.

Patricia Prue

Coldwater -- Patricia 'Pat' Prue, 83, died April 17, 2019. Born November 4, 1935, daughter of Andrew and Mary Horvath. A Visitation With Family Present will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Saturday at Hatfield-Prusa Funeral Home, Coldwater, KS.