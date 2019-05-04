Kent Wade Berger, 55, of Hutchinson, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019. He was born February 20, 1964, in Hutchinson, the son of Donald Lee and Barbara Jean (Barker) Berger.

Kent was a graduate of Hutchinson High School and owner/operator of Ace Fire Extinguisher.

He was an Eagle Scout, loved spending time with his grandkids and making Sam's runs with his best pal.

Kent is survived by: his mother, Barbara Berger of South Hutchinson; sons, Jarin and wife Laura, and Keaton and wife Jessi; sister, Kimmie Orem; brother, Christopher; and grandchildren, Eli, Nolan and Lydia, all of Hutchinson.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald and sister, Kathy Poole.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at Elliott Chapel, with Pastor Matt Stafford officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson. Friends may call from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, with family present from 5 to 7 p.m. at Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, Hutchinson. Memorials are suggested to Cancer Council of Reno County, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

