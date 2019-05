Lakin -- Lakin- Leland Elmer Meyers, 69, died on Sunday, April 28, 2019 in Lamar, Colorado. Funeral service will be at 1:00 PM Saturday, May 11 at Garnand Funeral Home in Garden City. Please visit Garnand Funeral Homes website for complete details.

Leland Meyers

Lakin -- Lakin- Leland Elmer Meyers, 69, died on Sunday, April 28, 2019 in Lamar, Colorado. Funeral service will be at 1:00 PM Saturday, May 11 at Garnand Funeral Home in Garden City. Please visit Garnand Funeral Homes website for complete details.