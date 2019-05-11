Ellen Harrington

Ashland KS -- Ellen Louise Harrington (Allison) Passed away on May 10, 2019. Funeral services will be Monday 2:00 PM May 13, 2019 at the Ashland First Christian Church Interment will be at the Ashland Highland Cemetery Arrangements by Ashland Funeral Home

