Amy Marie Mehl, 32, passed away at her home in Hutchinson, Kansas, May 20, 2019. She was born on March 15, 1987, in Hutchinson, Kansas, the daughter of Gene and Leann Mehl. She was a dedicated homemaker, companion, daughter, and mother.

She was known for being the 'transporter' for family and friends " she loved to drive and travel. She enjoyed the opportunity to 'backseat ride' on Jared's motorcycle. Her love was taking care of her family and friends.

She is survived by: the love of her life of 13 years, Jared Harlow; two daughters, Mackinze and Caylee; her father, Gene and step mother, Debora; her mother, Leann; two brothers, Michael and Matthew; father and step mother in law, John and Jan Harlow; mother in law, Jackie Harlow; her aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held and announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to the Amy Marie Mehl Children's Education Fund and left in care of Old Mission " Heritage Funeral Home, 528 N. Main, Hutchinson, Kansas.

