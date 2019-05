Pratt -- Helen Lake, 101 died May 24, 2019. Born August 27, 1917.

Helen Lake

Pratt -- Helen Lake, 101 died May 24, 2019. Born August 27, 1917.

Cremation has taken place. There will be a come and go celebration of life 2-4 p.m., Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt. In lieu of flowers memorials to Pratt Public Library or Pratt Regional Medical Center in c/o Mortuary.