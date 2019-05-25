WICHITA - Jun Hee Allmon, 75, passed away on May 22, 2019. She was born in Seoul, South Korea on Oct. 30, 1943.

Jun Hee Allmon

WICHITA - Jun Hee Allmon, 75, passed away on May 22, 2019. She was born in Seoul, South Korea on Oct. 30, 1943.

Jun was preceded in death by: both her parents, Bong Duk Kim and Sook Jin Cho; and two brothers, Jun Sik Kim and Won Sik Kim. Jun is survived by her loving husband, Bob of 48 years; and their daughter, Cortney Allmon Boll of Hutchinson; brother, Min Sik Kim; sisters, Min Sook Kim and Ju Ja Kim. Jun was blessed with one grandson Jordan Boll.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 7901 W. 21st St., Wichita, KS.

In lieu of flowers memorial to Susan G. Komen for the Cure, 902 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67214.

