John S. Wilkey

Sterling -- John Stevenson Wilkey, 73, of Sterling, Kansas, passed away May 26, 2019 at his home in Sterling. He was born on August 21, 1945, in Sterling, the son of Louis 'Lou' and Mary Jane McKissick Wilkey. John attended Union 2 Grade School, Sterling High School, and Sterling College. He was a math teacher and coach at Newton and Salina, Kansas for seven years before returning to the farm in Sterling. John farmed for 50 years. He was a member of the Reformed Presbyterian Church, Sterling, where he was a Deacon and ruling Elder, Sunday School teacher, and led a young men's community Bible study. John served on many boards including the Sterling USD 376 School Board; Sterling Co-op Board; Sterling College Board of Trustees; Rice County Community Foundation; and local bank board. John was a strong supporter of Rice County 4-H. John began to notice symptoms of tiring easily, loss of strength, and difficulty talking. He went to several doctors over the course of four years. John and Phyllis visited Mayo Clinic to see what was wrong. This esteemed clinic diagnosed him with Parkinsonism in 2016, and focused his treatment on reduction of symptoms. John's neurologist noticed new, different symptoms around six months ago and referred John to KU Medical Center for an ALS determination. John was officially diagnosed with ALS in March of 2019. John met his wife, Phyllis Farr, at Sterling College. On August 2, 1968, John was united in marriage with Phyllis in Beloit, Kansas. They celebrated their 50th anniversary on August 2, 2018. She survives of the home. He is also survived by his two sons, Justin and wife Joy of Coweta, OK, and their three children, Jackson, Isaac, and Tess, and Tanner and wife Courtney of Sterling, KS, and their two children, Annie and Hank; sister, Peg Condray of Minneapolis, KS; sister-in-law, Dawn Wilkey; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lou and Mary Jane; step-mother, Sara Wilkey; and brothers, Hadley and Edgar Wilkey. John's life was marked by humility, faithfulness, and generosity. He was content with what he had, not eager to spend money on himself if there were unmet Kingdom needs around him. Funeral service will be at 10:00 A.M., Friday, May 31, 2019 at Reformed Presbyterian Church, Sterling, with Pastor Brian Wright officiating. Burial will be at Sterling Community Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 7:00 P.M., Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling, with family present from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Memorials may be given to Reformed Presbyterian Church, Sterling, or Sterling College in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.

John S. Wilkey

