HOLLY, Colo. - David J. McCoy, 80, passed away at home on May 26, 2019, in Holly, Colo.

Survived by: his wife of 55 years, Carol J. (Seibel) McCoy; son, Cameron McCoy (Jon Peck)of Pueblo; daughter, Marcy McCoy; and brothers, Don (Carol) of Kirksville, Mo., D. Mike (Jo Ann) McCoy of Pueblo, and J. Pat (Elizabeth) McCoy of Denver; as well as numerous extended family and countless friends.

Dave retired as Special Agent for the Santa Fe Railroad, then retired again as Sheriff of Hodgeman County, Kan.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Holly Volunteer Ambulance Fund c/o TBK Bank.

Cremation has taken place and services will be be announced at a later date.

