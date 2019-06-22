HOISINGTON - Janice LaRue Coker, 88, died June 22, 2019, at Woodhaven Care Center, Ellinwood. She was born April 16, 1931, in rural Rice County, Kansas, the daughter of Samuel Franklin and Lucy Mathilda (Allinger) Stackhouse. Janice graduated from Bushton High School in 1949.

Janice LaRue Coker

HOISINGTON - Janice LaRue Coker, 88, died June 22, 2019, at Woodhaven Care Center, Ellinwood. She was born April 16, 1931, in rural Rice County, Kansas, the daughter of Samuel Franklin and Lucy Mathilda (Allinger) Stackhouse. Janice graduated from Bushton High School in 1949.

On September 4, 1949, she married Kenneth Victor Coker in Bushton. He preceded her in death on September 19, 1972.

A longtime Hoisington resident, Janice was a homemaker, a seamstress for Suburban Cleaners, and the custodian for the First United Methodist Church for 12 years.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. She also volunteered at Friendship Meals. Janice loved cooking and canning everything she grew in her garden. She was an accomplished seamstress, she made clothing and quilts for all of her grandchildren, and also taught them how to sew, crochet, and embroider. She loved spending time with her family, especially the holidays where she would cook a big meal for them.

She is survived by: five children, Richard Coker (Deanna) of Hutchinson, Keith Victor Coker of Hoisington, Cheryl Coker of Hutchinson, Rita Lillard (David) of Houston, Texas, and Nancy Shives (Ron) of Hoisington; a sister, Margaret Williams of Welch, Oklahoma; 14 grandchildren, LaMonte Lillard (Crystal), Virginia Lillard (Lewis Nunez), Frank Coker (Debra), Kenny Coker, Carrie Achilles (Martin), Delbert Flanders, Sherry Smith (Garrett), Kayla Curtis (Danny), Landon Coker, Mary Coker, Janice 'LaRue' Coker, Candi Coker, Golden Coker, and Darrell Shives (Amber); 34 great grandchilden; and seven great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; a son, Gerald Ray Coker; brother, Norman Stackhouse; and a brother-in-law, Jack Williams.

Friends may call 1 to 8 p.m. Monday, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with family to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Seong Lee presiding. Burial will follow in Claflin Cemetery, Claflin, Kansas.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.

