PRATT - Stanley 'Curtis' Wellinghoff, 65, died June 23, 2019. Born January 20, 1954. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Inurnment will be at Hugoton Cemetery, Hugoton. Memorials to Curtis Wellinghoff Memorial Fund in care of Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt.

Stanley Curtis Wellinghoff

PRATT - Stanley 'Curtis' Wellinghoff, 65, died June 23, 2019. Born January 20, 1954. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Inurnment will be at Hugoton Cemetery, Hugoton. Memorials to Curtis Wellinghoff Memorial Fund in care of Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt.