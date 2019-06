LARNED - Terry Perez, 64, died June 22, 2019. Born January 10, 1955, to Clemete and Lucia Perez. Married Marilyn Reed, she survives with children, T.J., Charlie, Brandon, Treg, Crystal, April, Miesha, Sydnie. Vigil, 6 p.m., Thursday, Beckwith Mortuary, Larned. Mass 10 a.m. Friday, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Larned. Full obit at Beckwith Mortuary website.

Terry Lee Perez

