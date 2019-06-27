Bernice Ratzlaff

MOUNDRIDGE - Bernice M. Ratzlaff, 91, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Moundridge Manor.

MOUNDRIDGE - Bernice M. Ratzlaff, 91, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Moundridge Manor.

She was born on February 3, 1928, in Galva, Kansas to Henry P. and Anna (Koehn) Unruh. She was a member of the Lone Tree Church of God in Christ Mennonite of Galva. Bernice was a devoted homemaker.

Bernice was united in marriage to Paul E. Ratzlaff on August 3, 1947. He preceded her in death on January 1, 2012.

She is survived by: her two sons, Steven (Robena) Ratzlaff of Galva, and Arlis (Connie) Ratzlaff of Canton; six daughters, Carol (Arnie) Koehn of Galva, Shirley (Ammon) Miller of Grifton, North Carolina, Gaylene (Gary) Nightingale of Canton, Denise (Terry) Koehn of McPherson, Althea (Delane) Becker of Canton, and Janet Ratzlaff of Moundridge; 23 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; brother, Milfred Unruh of Roosevelt, Utah; sisters, Verbie (Norman) Koehn of Moundridge, Dorothy (Dale) Koehn of Moundridge, and Irene (Melvin) Schafer of Barron, Wisconsin; sisters-in-law, Maxine Yost of Moundridge, Rosalie Unruh of Minerva, Ohio, Judy Unruh of Severy, Dessie Wiebe of De Smet, South Dakota, and Gloriann (Stuart) Wedel of Moundridge; and brother-in-law, Noah Ratzlaff of Moundridge.

Bernice was preceded in death by: her parents, Henry and Anna Unruh; sister, Sadie Becker; four brothers, Clayton Unruh, Glenn Unruh, Wilmer Unruh, and Howard Unruh; and grandson, Warren Becker.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Lone Tree Church, Galva, Kansas. Visitation and viewing will be Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 3 to 8 p.m., at Moundridge Funeral Home, with the family greeting friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Burial will be at Lone Tree Cemetery, Galva, Kansas.

Memorials may be made to Moundridge Manor, in care of Moundridge Funeral Home, PO Box 410, Moundridge, KS. 67107.