LARNED - Jessie C. Grove, 105, died June 22, 2019, at Charlottesville, VA. Survived by: daughter, Betty (Leigh) Middleditch, Charlottesville; two nephews, John (Nancy) Blackwell and David (Kathy) Blackwell, both of Larned. A private family inurnment will be at a later date. Arrangements by Beckwith Mortuary, Box 477 Larned, KS 67550.

Jessie C. Grove

