GREAT BEND - Gerald 'Jerry' Lockwood, died July 1, 2019. Born February 23, 1935, to George and Ruth (Dobbins) Lockwood. Married Joan M. Heskett on December 16, 1960. She survives with: sons, Kevin (Wendy)Lockwood and Kenton (Cynthia) Lockwood; and four grandchildren. Celebration of Life Services will be 2 p.m., Friday, July 12, 2019, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, Hoisington.

Gerald 'Jerry' Lockwood

