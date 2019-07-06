Jannie Mae King, 71, of Hutchinson, Kansas, passed away July 2, 2019, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson, Kansas. Arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date by Old Mission - Heritage Funeral Home, Hutchinson, Kansas.

