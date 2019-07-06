ANTHONY - Robert D. (Stretch) Cather, farmer/stockman, died peacefully at home Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the age of 91.

Robert 'Stretch' Cather

ANTHONY - Robert D. (Stretch) Cather, farmer/stockman, died peacefully at home Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the age of 91.

He played basketball on the 1945 Anthony High School State Championship team, and the 1947 State Championship AAU team with Wichita University. He graduated from WU in 1950 with a B.S. in Economics.

He will be greatly missed by Pat, his wife of 66 years; son, Mike (Karen) Cather; daughter, Connie (Eddie) Green; grandsons, Ben (Amanda) Cather, Jeff (Allie) Cather; great-granddaughter, Charlie Cather, and many friends.

Celebration of Life will be held 10:30 a.m. July 18, 2019, at the Anthony United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Country Living Inc., Burchfiel United Methodist Church or to Donor's Choice and may be sent in care of Prairie Rose Funeral Homes, 602 E. Main St., Anthony, KS 67003. www.prairierosefuneralhomes.com

