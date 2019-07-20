BIRMINGHAM, Ala, - Charlene O. DeGraw peacefully passed away July 15, 2019. Charlene was born January 11, 1923, in Kansas City, Kansas. Charlene attended Wyandotte High School in Kansas City, Kansas when she met her husband of 67 years, George F. DeGraw. Charlene and George were avid dancers (ballroom, round, and square dancing) and golfers. Charlene loved playing bridge and belonged to several bridge clubs.

She is survived by: her daughter, Judith A. Smith of Birmingham, AL; son, Charles F. DeGraw (Magda) of Gretna, LA; five grandchildren, Catherine A. Smith and Sandra D. Smith of Birmingham, AL, Gregory E. Smith (Monica) of Charlotte, NC, C. Franklin DeGraw II (Donna) of Bossier City, LA, and Andrew C. DeGraw (Brenda) of Harvey, LA; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-granddaughters.

Entombment will take place privately at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Kansas City, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Briarwood Ballet, Attn.: Peggy Townes at 2200 Briarwood Way, Birmingham, AL 35243 or the Dementia Society of America by mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online www.DementiaSociety.org/donate

