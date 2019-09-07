SANFORD, Texas - Myrtle Jane Darling, 76, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Alden, Kansas.

Myrtle was born April 30, 1943, in Mitchell, Kansas to Margaret and Keith Temple. She was known as Jane by many. Jane enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was a strong wife, mother, grandma, great grandma and a friend. Nothing brought more joy to her life than her family.

She is preceded in death by: her father, Keith Temple; mother, Margaret Temple; sisters, Arlene Temple, Nadine Davis; brothers, Larry Temple, Vernon Dee Temple, Charles Temple; and a great grandson, Alexzander Weaver.

Survivors include: her husband, Ronald of Sanford, Texas; son, Jon Darling and wife Tammy of Alden, Kansas; daughter, Juli Williams and husband Jim of Sanford, Texas; grandkids, Jennie DePatis and husband, Arlin of Walnut, Illinois, David Darling and wife Julie of Derby, Kansas, Brandon Darling of Wichita, Kansas, Jeff Weaver and wife Justine of Sanford, Texas, Jason Weaver and wife Megan of Bushland, TX, Shailey Darling of McPherson, Kansas, Nikolas Darling and wife Madalyn of BelAir, Kansas; ten great grandchildren; brother, Marion Temple of Lawrence, Kansas; and a host of extended family.

The family requests no memorials.

