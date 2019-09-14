Bettie Jo Wagler, 94, of Hutchinson, died Friday, September 13, 2019, at Advent Health, Shawnee Mission. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1602 N. Main, Hutchinson. Full obituary will run in Tuesday's newspaper. Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, is in charge of arrangements.

Bettie J. Wagler

