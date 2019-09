MCPHERSON - Albert James Allen, 57, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away September 18, 2019, at McPherson Health and Rehabilitation Center, McPherson, Kansas. Arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date by Old Mission - Heritage Funeral Home, Hutchinson, Kansas.

Albert James Allen

MCPHERSON - Albert James Allen, 57, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away September 18, 2019, at McPherson Health and Rehabilitation Center, McPherson, Kansas. Arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date by Old Mission - Heritage Funeral Home, Hutchinson, Kansas.