HALSTEAD - Gary D. Bohn, 75, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Waterford Senior Living in Waterford, WI after battling a long illness. Gary was born in Halstead, KS on April 19, 1944, the son of the late Kenneth and Matilda (Tatkenhorst) Bohn.

Gary D. Bohn

HALSTEAD - Gary D. Bohn, 75, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Waterford Senior Living in Waterford, WI after battling a long illness. Gary was born in Halstead, KS on April 19, 1944, the son of the late Kenneth and Matilda (Tatkenhorst) Bohn.

He graduated from Halstead High School and Kansas State University after which he became an officer in the U.S. Air Force. Gary graduated the top of his pilot training class to begin a full career. During his time in the service he completed a tour in Vietnam, performed as a fighter pilot, instructor pilot and test pilot, was a finalist for the Space Shuttle Program and finished his career as a commanding officer of the F-15 ASAT Program. He retired from the Air Force in 1988 with 700 hours of combat time and 3,400 hours of total flight time in over 35 different aircraft including fighter, trainers, multi-engine gliders and helicopters. Following retirement from the USAF, he worked for Boeing as an engineering manager on an F-15 project until he retired from there in 2010. Gary enjoyed woodworking and his MGs. He was passionate about genealogy, often making trips to meet relatives, make copies of photographs and documents, and locate gravesites.

Gary is survived by: his daughters, Paula (Timothy) Pelczar, of Scarborough, ME, and Ginger (Doug) Randolph, of Silver Lake, WI; a son, Christopher (Caryl) Bohn, of Raymond, NE; five grandchildren, Zachary, Alison, Caughlin, Christian, and Benjamin; and his ex-wife, Rita Terry Bohn.

A Graveside Service with military honors will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Halstead Cemetery in Halstead, KS.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gary's name can be made to the Air Force Aid Society or to the American Cancer Society. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan, WI is assisting the family.

Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com

