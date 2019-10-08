Scott City -- Leon Eugene France, 77, passed on October 5, 2019 in Scott City. He was born on March 22, 1942 in Scott County, Kansas, the son of Theodore and Violet France. Funeral service will be 10:30 am October 10, 2019 in Scott City. See funeral home web site for more information.

Leon E. France

