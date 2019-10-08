Timothy Lee McElheny, 61, of Hutchinson, Kansas, passed away surrounded by his loving family on September 23, 2019, at Diversicare Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hutchinson, Kansas. The son of Maynard George and Wilma Joan Dale McElheny, he was born in Hutchinson, Kansas on May 3, 1958. A lifetime resident of Hutchinson, he had worked in the construction business.

Timothy Lee McElheny

On August 22, 1981, he married the love of his life, Valorie Kay Votruba in Hutchinson, Kansas. She survives him after 38 years of marriage.

Other survivors include: one daughter, Melissa (Jeremy) Godwin; three grandchildren, Ariel, J. J., and, Lilly; sisters, Debra (Curtis) Shankle, Cheryl (Ben) Newell, Susan (Greg) Rickett, and, Christina (Gary) Walters; brother, Randy (Vicky) McElheny; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Calvary Chapel, 1400 N. Adams, Hutchinson, Kansas with Pastor Luke Helmuth officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be sent to the Credit Union of America, 2616 N. Main Street, Hutchinson, Kansas c/o Chris Powers at the Timothy McElheny GoFundMe account.

