Wayne L. 'Red' Alpers

Wayne Leo 'Red' Alpers, 91, of Hutchinson, died Sunday, October 6, 2019, surrounded by his family, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born June 1, 1928, on the family farm, rural Hudson, to Elmer Leo and Laura Matilda (Hullman) Alpers.

Wayne attended German Valley Grade School, and graduated from Hudson High School in 1947. He served in the Kansas National Guard and then joined the United States Army, serving during the Korean Conflict from 1953-1955. Wayne was a farmer and stockman. He was a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge and member of the Great Bend American Legion Post #180. Wayne enjoyed reading, and after moving to Hutchinson visiting the family farm. He was a member of Peace Church, Hudson, (formerly Peace United Church of Christ).

On August 12, 1964, he married Lula Mae Irion in Grand Island, NE. She died October 15, 2013, after sharing 49 years of marriage. Their five grandchildren were their pride and joy. They attended their school and community events whenever they could.

Wayne is survived by: daughter, Sonja Reiser and husband Dennis of Hutchinson; son, Aaron Alpers and wife Jill of Wichita; grandchildren, Allison Westbrook and husband Bryant of Wichita; Kimberly Reiser of Hutchinson; Nathan, Austin, and Shayla Alpers of Wichita; sisters, Florene Kallaus of Fallbrook, CA, Phyllis Miller of Ellinwood; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Lester of Wailuku, HI, Pat Conner of Lawrence, Esther Irion of Buffalo, OK; and his 'best buddy', Ron Simmons of Hutchinson.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, The Reverend Robert N. Alpers; and brothers-in-law, Roland C. Kallaus, George Miller, Jr., and Charles Irion.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Peace Church, 492 NE 140th Street, Hudson. Burial will follow in the church cemetery, with military honors conducted by the Fort Riley Honor Guard. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Elliott Mortuary. The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church.

Memorials may be made to Peace Church, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

