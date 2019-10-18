PRATT - Harold Gene Riner, age 84, beloved son, husband, father, grandad, uncle, mentor, artist, coach, defender, homemaker, musician, color commentator, poet, shootist, counselor and 'Doc', passed away on Oct. 9, 2019, at Hilltop Manor, Cunningham, KS. He was born on May 19, 1935, at Sterling, KS, the son of Harold H. and Ruby M. (Savage) Riner.

Harold Gene Riner

He was a retired measurement supervisor and truck driver working with Skelly, Getty, Texaco, Jayhawk Pipeline and Wynne Transport companies.

On Apr. 8, 1959, he married Sharon Faye (Hitz) at Hudson, KS, she survives of the home. He has resided in the communities of Sterling, Great Bend, Stafford, Lyons, Madison, El Dorado, Hudson, Towanda and Pratt.

Harold was a US Army Veteran Paratrooper in the Korean Conflict, 1954-56 408th airborne regimental combat team, 1956-57 101st airborne division of the 320th airborne field artillery division. He was a lifetime member of the 320th Airborne Field Artillery Association and member of the NRA.

Other survivors include: a son, Matthew Wade Riner (Katrina), Pratt, KS; a daughter, Paula Jean Hephner (Kevin), Towanda, KS; 15 grandchildren; and 24 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by: a son, Cullen Gene Riner; a brother, William 'Bud' Riner; and a sister, Margaret 'Maggie' Swalley.

A memorial graveside service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Trinity Cemetery, Hudson, KS. Reception immediately following at the Hudson Community Center.

Memorials may be given to the National Rifle Association or the donor's choice, in care of Minnis Chapel, P.O. Box 34, St. John, KS 67576.