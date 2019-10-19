HIGHLANDS RANCH, Co. - Betty A. Blincoe, 89, of Highlands Ranch, CO, passed October 7, 2019.

She is survived by: children, Edward (Susan), Bill (Marti), Melissa, Jane (Tim); nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Beloved wife, mother, nurse and dear friend.

Graveside service 11 a.m. October 29, 2019, Memorial Park Cemetery.

Graveside service 11 a.m. October 29, 2019, Memorial Park Cemetery.


