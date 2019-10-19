Velma Jean Carden, 87, of South Hutchinson, died October 15, 2019, at Mennonite Friendship Communities, South Hutchinson. She was born May 27, 1932, in Meade, to Jacob E. and Bertha (Androes) Thiessen.

Velma Jean Carden

Velma Jean Carden, 87, of South Hutchinson, died October 15, 2019, at Mennonite Friendship Communities, South Hutchinson. She was born May 27, 1932, in Meade, to Jacob E. and Bertha (Androes) Thiessen.

Velma was a 1950 graduate of Inman High School and attended Salt City Business College, Hutchinson. She was a homemaker and supporter and partner for her husband's various activities and business ventures. Together, they were the owners of Carden's Radio and TV Repair, which became Carden's Electronics, and then Radio Shack. In later years, they established Furniture Doc, a furniture repair and woodworking shop. Velma enjoyed doing needle art, such as embroidering, crocheting and sewing. She was a member of New Life Church of the Nazarene, Hutchinson.

On July 24, 1955, Velma married John Wilford 'Willie' Carden, Sr., at the Inman Mennonite Church. They shared over 58 years of marriage until his death on December 20, 2013.

She is survived by: son, John Carden, Jr., Hutchinson; daughter, Susan (Joseph Gonzales) Carden, Hutchinson; grandson, Matthew (Draylinn) Carden, Maize; Janee (Jason) Enns, Decatur, NE; great-grandchildren, Allie, Chance, Cooper and Emalinn; brother, Leslie (Joy) Thiessen; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Velma was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, John W. Carden, Sr.; brothers, Ronald and Larry Thiessen; sister, Shirley Shuff; and nephew, Steve Shuff.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at North Inman Cemetery, Inman, with Chaplain Paul Danner officiating. Friends may call from 1 to 8 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Elliott Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Serenity Hospice Care, Hutchinson, or Mennonite Friendship Communities, South Hutchinson, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

