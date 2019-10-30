Ashland Kansas -- Helen Mae Arnold (Gardiner) went to be with her Lord on October 24, 2019 at the age of 86. Memorial services will be Saturday November 2, 2019 @ 2:00 PM at the Ashland Methodist Church followed by the inurnment at the Highland cemetery both in Ashland Kansas. Arrangements by the Ashland Funeral Home.

Helen Arnold

