Douglas Schlegel

Ness City -- Douglas Kent Schlegel, 57, died on October 29, 2019 at his home near Ness City. He was born on September 4, 1962 in Ness City to Walter and Evelyn (Langer) Schlegel.

Funeral will be on November 2, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church, Ness City. Parish Vigil at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Friday, 6:30 p.m.