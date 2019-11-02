PARTRIDGE -

James Doyle Chambers

James 'Doyle' Chambers, 73, of Partridge, Kansas, passed away surrounded by his loving family, October 19, 2019 at Hospice House of Reno County, Hutchinson, Kansas. The son of Oscar and Audrey Chambers, he was born on November 2, 1945 in Webb City, Oklahoma. He was a retired natural gas technician for Peoples Natural Gas Company.

A veteran of the United States Air Force, he also served his community as a Assistant Fire Chief for Reno County District #4, Station #3. His family knew him as a 'tinkerer' " he could fix anything and build anything. He spent hours hunting, fishing and camping with family and friends. He had a knack of singing and whistling his favorite Gospel tunes and was known for putting babies to sleep with his soothing voice.

He married the love of his life, Bonita J. Skaggs on March 21, 1969 in Hutchinson, Kansas. She survives after 50 years of marriage.

Survivors include: one son, James Chambers; two daughters, Onina (Jeffrey) Larsen, and Gayle Damoto; two sisters, Nina Williams, and Bonnie (Phil) Meyer; one grandson, Wyatt Larsen; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, Tom, Oscar Threll, Hershell, Ed; one sister, Imogene; one sister in law, Shirley; brothers in law, Don Williams and Neil.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Journey Mennonite Fellowship, 808 S. Poplar Street, South Hutchinson, Kansas. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice House of Reno County, Hutchinson, Kansas.

