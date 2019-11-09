Goessel -- LaVern Allen Schroeder, 87, died November 7, 2019 at Asbury Park in Newton. A Time to Gather and Celebrate the life of LaVern Schroeder 2:30 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Alexanderwohl Church Fellowhip Hall rural Goessel. Memorials to the Church in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, KS 67063.

LaVern A. Schroeder

Goessel -- LaVern Allen Schroeder, 87, died November 7, 2019 at Asbury Park in Newton. A Time to Gather and Celebrate the life of LaVern Schroeder 2:30 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Alexanderwohl Church Fellowhip Hall rural Goessel. Memorials to the Church in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, KS 67063.

