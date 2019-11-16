Beverly Ann Harding, 80, of Hutchinson, died November 7, 2019, at Newton Medical Center. She was born January 27, 1939, in Manter, the daughter of Albert E. and Reno M. (Cramer) Nusser.

Beverly A. Harding

Beverly Ann Harding, 80, of Hutchinson, died November 7, 2019, at Newton Medical Center. She was born January 27, 1939, in Manter, the daughter of Albert E. and Reno M. (Cramer) Nusser.

Beverly graduated from high school in Cabool, MO, and worked as a machinist at Collins Industries in South Hutchinson for many years. She loved cooking, leatherwork, sewing, and reading.

Beverly is survived by: daughter, Shirley (Dwight) Ryan; sons, Daryl Johnson, Lonnie (Diane) Johnson, Bob (Sharon) Johnson, Steven Johnson, all of Hutchinson; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Doris Messenger, Hood River, OR; and brother, Harold (Millie) Nusser, Holton.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; sister, Frances; brothers, Gerald and Dale.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Beverly's life will be held from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Sand Hills Event Center, 4601 N. Plum Street, Hutchinson. Friends may sign her memorial book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Elliott Mortuary.

Memorials are suggested to the Beverly Harding Memorial Fund, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

