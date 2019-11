CIMARRON - Ann Penner died November 21, 2019. She was born on January 16, 1922. Funeral service at Valleyview Bible Church in Cimarron on Wednesday, November 27 at 2 p.m. Burial at Cimarron Cemetery. Visitation at Swaim Funeral Chapel in Cimarron on Tuesday, November 26 from noon to 8 p.m. Memorials to Valleyview Bible Church or Shepherd's Center.

Ann Penner

