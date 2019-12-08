Jack Millard Karriker Sr., 94, of Hutchinson, passed away on December 6, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hutchinson Village, Hutchinson, KS. He was born August 17, 1925, in Morresville, NC, the son of Carl W. and Etta I. Karriker.

Jack M. Karriker

On June 17, 1945 he married Thelma Cordelia Avery in Newton, KS. She passed away on March 1, 2009.

On October 14, 1943, he enlisted in the United States Navy and was a 3rd Class Seaman during World War II. Jack was honorably discharged on February 19, 1946.

Jack worked for Republic Paper Board for 42 years and retired in 1988. Jack had many hobbies and interests that he enjoyed throughout his life. He was an avid hunter of jack rabbits and enjoyed camping, fishing and boating. He had a large vegetable and rose garden that he tended to. In his later years, he enjoyed jigsaw puzzles.

Jack was preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Thelma; brothers, Robert and Boyce Karriker; sisters, Neta Holshouser and Louise Bass; and a great- granddaughter, Shawna Massey.

Survivors include: his son, Jack (Luanne) Karriker Jr.; daughter Penny (Bruce) Lovett; sister, Elsie Lyles; grandchildren, Renee (Shawn) Massey, Nathan (April) Karriker, Zac (Becca) Lovett and Jon (Chelsea) Lovett; 11 great grandchildren and his favorite dog Sparky.

Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30 th Ave., Hutchinson, KS, Pastor Jeff Arnold officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. with family greeting guests from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Fairlawn Cemetery, Hutchinson, KS.

Memorials may be given to the Elmdale Wellness Center and can be sent in care of Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30 th Ave., Hutchinson, KS 67502.

