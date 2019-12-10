Franklin Taylor Fee, 89, died December 5, 2019, with his wife by his side, at Hester Care Center, Hutchinson. He was born December 1, 1930, in Hutchinson, to Frank and Gertrude (Cave) Fee.

Franklin T. Fee

Franklin Taylor Fee, 89, died December 5, 2019, with his wife by his side, at Hester Care Center, Hutchinson. He was born December 1, 1930, in Hutchinson, to Frank and Gertrude (Cave) Fee.

A life-long Hutchinson resident, Franklin graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1949, Hutchinson Community College in 1951, and Kansas University in 1953. Franklin also received his graduate certificate from the Insurance Institute of America and the Realtor's Institute. He became a real-estate broker in 1951, and became president of the Hutchinson Board of Realtors in 1979. In 1983, he was named Realtor of the Year by the Hutchinson Board of Realtors. Franklin worked with his dad and brother, Jim, and was a co-owner of the Fontron-Fee Agency, predecessor of Fee Insurance Group.

Franklin enjoyed being involved in numerous community and business organizations. He was involved in Sigma Chi Fraternity while at KU, Rho Epsilon Fraternity (a Wichita State University real estate fraternity), and Omega Tau Rho Fraternity (a National Association of Realtors organization). In addition, Franklin was an Assistant Scout Master and Scout Master of Boy Scout Troop 313 for 11 years. From 1969-1977, Franklin served on the USD 308 Board of Directors. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church his entire life, and the Doers Sunday School class.

On August 29, 1953, he married Bonita 'Bonnie' Clara Roots at Trinity United Methodist Church, Hutchinson.

Franklin is survived by: his wife of 66 years, Bonnie; son, Thomas Fee; grandsons, Andrew Fee and Taylor Fee; great-grandchildren, Amelia and Axton Fee; sister-in-law, Martha Fee; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Roger and Mary Roots; nephews, Jim, Allen, Bob, and Dan Fee, Sam and Matt Roots; nieces, Stacy Shaw and Katie Roots; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; daughter, Carolyn (who died December 19, 2009); and brother, Jim Fee.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday, December 16, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1602 N. Main, Hutchinson, with The Reverend Dr. Kim Biery officiating. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at Elliott Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Boy Scout Troup 313 or Salthawk Community Support, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

