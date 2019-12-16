Gertrude Slagle

NESS CITY - Gertrude Lucille Slagle, 87, died December 14, 2019, in Ness City. She was born on July 24, 1932, in Ness County to Clarence and Cecil (Davis) Whipple. Funeral will be December 18, 2019, 1:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, Ness City. Contributions may be made to Cedar Village or the Beeler United Methodist Church.

