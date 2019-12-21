Mary Irene Whittman, 77, of Hutchinson, passed away on December 16, 2019, at her home in Hutchinson, KS. She was born May 8, 1942, in Minneola, KS, the daughter of Harvey and Esther (Powell) Hindman.

Mary Irene Wittman

Mary Irene Whittman, 77, of Hutchinson, passed away on December 16, 2019, at her home in Hutchinson, KS. She was born May 8, 1942, in Minneola, KS, the daughter of Harvey and Esther (Powell) Hindman.

Irene graduated from Minneola High School.

Irene is preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Tim Whittman; a sister, Dorothy Hindman; and her grandparents.

Survivors include: her companion, Carl Green; her children, Richard D. Moorman, Gary Moorman and Michael T. Moorman; a brother, Kenneth Hindman; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, December 27, 2019, at Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30th Ave., Hutchinson, KS, Pastor Shaen Marks officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flower memorials may be given to the American Heart Association, American Cancer Society or the March of Dimes and can be sent in care of Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30th Ave., Hutchinson, KS 67502.

